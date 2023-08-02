Second best price ever on the Garmin Venu Sq

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Though it now has a successor, the Garmin Venu Sq still makes a terrific multisport wearable, and this deal on it is pretty special. While the offer lasts, you can get your hands on the Garmin smartwatch for just $97.99. Garmin Venu Sq for $97.99 ($102 off)

Any chance to pick up the Venu Sq for more than 50% off is quite a coup. Since its release in 2021, it has only ever been as affordable as this on a single day in February of this year, so not even Prime Day or Black Friday reduced the price this low.

Garmin Venu Sq Garmin Venu Sq A more affordable well-rounded device from Garmin The Garmin Venu Sq is a well-rounded GPS watch, in line with its big sister's quality, at a more affordable price than the Garmin Venu. See price at Amazon Save $102.00

Despite having a much more palatable price tag, the Garmin Venu Sq retains the vast majority of the original Venu’s functionality. We certainly had many good things to say about it in our review. It swaps the circular OLED screen for a rectangular LCD and removes a few sensors, but you’re otherwise getting a comparable wearable at a budget price, especially today. It offers over 20 built-in sports modes for indoor and outdoor exercises, advanced sleep tracking, Garmin Coach support, and it also boasts a pulse oximeter for measuring blood oxygen saturation. It has a battery life of up to six days in smartwatch mode and 14 hours with the GPS running. Overall, the Venu Sq is a solid choice for those seeking a well-rounded entry-level GPS watch.

Given the rare nature of this Garmin Venu Sq deal, we have to assume that the offer is going to be snapped up fast. Check it out while you can via the widget above.

