Garmin Venu 4 takes aim at a crowded smartwatch field with new health and fitness tools

TL;DR Garmin has launched the Venu 4: a premium smartwatch focused on health, fitness, and accessibility.

New features include health status tracking, lifestyle logging, advanced sleep tools, and Garmin Fitness Coach.

The watch, which starts at $549.99 and will be available on September 22, comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

It’s a stacked season for wearables. Apple just rolled out its new models, while Google’s Pixel Watch 4 is up for pre-order, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 lineup only recently hit stores. Into that competitive mix, Garmin is introducing the Venu 4, a premium health-focused smartwatch launching September 22.

According to the press release, Garmin says the new model is designed as a “personal on-wrist fitness and wellness coach,” with upgrades ranging from deeper health tracking to a built-in LED flashlight. The watch also keeps Garmin’s trademark multi-day stamina, promising up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin has made a big deal of the new health status toolkit, which is currently in beta. It tracks whether your usual sleep-time metrics, such as heart rate, HRV, respiration, skin temperature, and Pulse Ox, are trending away from baseline. Garmin says these shifts could point to stress, illness, or recovery issues. Another new addition is lifestyle logging, which lets you record habits like caffeine or alcohol intake and see how they connect with sleep and stress data in the Garmin Connect app.

Sleep tracking also gets a boost with sleep alignment, which checks how well your rest matches your circadian rhythm, and sleep consistency, which shows how regular your bedtimes have been over the past week. The debut of Garmin Fitness Coach adds daily suggested workouts across more than 25 activities, with plans that adapt based on your recovery, sleep, and training history.

The smartwatch specialist has also focused on accessibility this time around. A spoken watch face can read out the time and health data, while a color filter option helps people with color blindness adjust the display. The built-in mic and speaker return for calls and voice assistant commands, but the flashlight is a first for the Venu series.

Garmin is offering the watch in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It comes with metal cases in Slate, silver, or Lunar Gold colorways and a range of swappable silicone or leather bands. Pricing starts at $549.99 and retail availability begins on Monday.

