Need a sports-focused watch? Then this Garmin Venu 2 Prime deal is for you

The Venu 2 was quite expensive at launch, but this Prime Day promotion softens the blow in a big way.
8 hours ago
garmin venu 2 review watch face display 2
Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Garmin is one of the most respected players in the fitness tracker space, and we thought the Garmin Venu 2 was one of the best multi-sport smartwatches around.

This smartwatch was pricey at launch but received a healthy price cut thanks to a Prime Day promotion. More specifically, the Venu 2 is now available for $249.99, $150 off the original price.

Garmin Venu 2 for $249.99 (was $399.99)

The Garmin watch brings a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, stainless steel design with silicone bands, and 5ATM water resistance. You’re also getting plenty of fitness/health features, such as heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, a thermometer, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, health snapshot functionality, and support for various activities/sports.

Garmin’s Venu 2 also offers internal storage for music, smartphone notification support, the ability to respond to texts on Android, the ability to control music on your phone, and more. So those looking for a versatile smartwatch with loads of fitness features should think about this deal.

