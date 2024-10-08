A bunch of Garmin smartwatches are on sale. Come get them!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Garmin smartwatches are widely known for their extensive health features, exceptionally long battery life (14-16 days is normal for these), outstanding designs, and overall great experience. They are also very expensive, though! Some can go for well over $1,000! The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is going full steam, though. A bunch of products are on sale, including many Garmin smartwatches.

All of these deals are available from Amazon, and as mentioned, they are part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, which runs from October 8 to 9. Keep in mind that this event’s deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you wish, you can learn more about Amazon Prime pricing and sign up here. Some of you might be able to get in on these deals for free, too, as new members get a 30-day free trial.

All come with smart features, like notifications and such. Of course, things go beyond this. Extra features can include on-board music storage for your workouts, digital assistant support for whatever your phone uses, Garmin Pay, and more.

Of course, you’ll also get a bunch of health features, such as heart rate zones, sleep tracking, Body Battery, and a plethora of activity-specific tracking modes. Seriously, they are a bunch! Just check the watch your interested in to see what you’re getting.

Again, these smartwatches can get really pricey, so take advantage of these deals while you can. You have until tomorrow, October 9!

