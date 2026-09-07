Garmin could be preparing to enter the smart ring market

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

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TL;DR A new ANATEL certification covers 10 unannounced Garmin products.

All of the listed products have similar model numbers, suggesting they are variants of the same product.

The filing strongly suggests 10 different sizes for a Garmin smart ring.

Garmin entered the screenless fitness tracker market this year by releasing the CIRQA Smart Band. The company may not be done breaking into new categories just yet. Last month, a product called the CIRQA Smart Ring briefly made an appearance on an Indonesian certification database, before getting pulled from that public filing. More evidence that Garmin is preparing to enter the smart ring market may have now emerged.

Spotted by Gadgets and Wearables, Garmin has registered a new filing for certification. The filing appeared on Brazil’s ANATEL certification database and includes 10 unannounced products in total. All 10 products carry similar model numbers: A05124, B05124, C05124, D05124, E05124, F05124, G05124, H05124, I05124, and AA5124.

While there’s no name next to these model numbers, the pattern suggests these are all variants of the same product. It would be strange if these 10 variants were smartwatches. However, it would make much more sense if they were smart rings, since smart rings aren’t adjustable like smartwatches are.

If this is indeed Garmin’s new smart ring, the filing suggests there will be 10 different sizes. For comparison, Samsung offers the Galaxy Ring in nine different sizes, ranging from size 5 to 13. Meanwhile, Oura offers eight sizes for the Oura Ring 5 and 12 sizes for the Ring 4.

Since Garmin has yet to announce such a product, it’s unknown when it could officially launch. An appearance on a federal regulatory database is a good sign that a launch could come soon.

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