Move over Fitbit Air: Garmin's new CIRQA Smart Band is here

Garmin

TL;DR Garmin has officially launched the CIRQA Smart Band.

The fitness band can last for 10 days on a single charge.

The CIRQA Smart Band is available starting today for $199.99.

Since the beginning of the year, it was known that Garmin was working on its first screen-free fitness band. Through several leaks, we learned various details, such as colors, sizes, capabilities, and so on. After all of that, Garmin is finally ready to make the CIRQA Smart Band official.

Today, Garmin officially announced the launch of the much-anticipated CIRQA Smart Band. According to the wearable maker, this fitness tracker can last for 10 days on a single charge for around-the-clock fitness and health monitoring. That’s three days more than what Google’s Fitbit Air provides. However, the Whoop 5.0 can last for up to 14 days on a single charge. So Garmin’s new offering sits squarely between its two biggest rivals in terms of battery life.

Like similar devices, the CIRQA Smart Band can detect and record a variety of activities. Specifically, it is able to track 80 different activities, including walking, running, yoga, and more. You can also hit the side button to select a favorite activity to track. Any data the band collects can be viewed in the Garmin Connect app.

Which fitness tracker would you buy today? 2042 votes Fitbit Air 75 % WHOOP 9 % Smart ring 3 % Smartwatch 10 % Something else 3 %

Additionally, you’ll be able to track metrics like heart rate, Body Battery energy monitoring, Pulse Ox2, stress, skin temperature, and more. A few other notable nice-to-haves are live location sharing, which lets friends and family know where you are; Android and iPhone GPS compatibility; and advanced metrics, like RV status and VO2 max.

Something worth pointing out is that the CIRQA band can also be used to help women track their menstrual cycles and pregnancies. The company says its product can help you get better period predictions and past ovulation estimates by tracking your skin temperature as you sleep. This data will also sync with the FDA-cleared Natural Cycles birth control app.

There won’t be a pre-order period, as the CIRQA Smart Band is up for sale starting today. The tracker is available in Black, French Gray, Captain Blue, and Mauve on Garmin’s website. However, the wearable maker also mentions Citron Gray, Dark Olive, and French Blue color options. It will cost $199.99 for both the S-M and L-XL sizes, and it comes subscription-free.

Follow