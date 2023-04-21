How to set alarms on your Garmin watch

Garmin watches are among the best active users can buy, but did you know you can also use them as alarm clocks? Using your smartwatch to set daily workout reminders or wake you up on time every morning is easy. Below, we explain how you can set alarms on your Garmin watch.

How to set alarms on your specific Garmin device

How to use Garmin Connect to manage alarms

Sometimes, setting the alarm on a small screen is a pain in the neck. Thankfully, Garmin gives you an option to manage alarms using its smartphone app, Garmin Connect. Open the Garmin Connect app. Tap the Menu icon in the top left. Select Garmin Devices > [Your model] > Alerts > Alarms. Set your alarm time, then tap the back arrow to save your alarm.

How to set the alarm on your Garmin smartwatch

Garmin Fenix series and Epix (Gen 2)

Press and hold the MENU button from the watch face. Select Clocks > ALARM >Add Alarm. You can now adjust the alarm time and other details.

Garmin Instinct series Whether you own an older Instinct or the newer Instinct 2, the below steps will let you set the alarm on your device. Press and hold SET from any screen. Select Alarms, then enter the alarm time. Optionally, you can select Repeat, Sounds, and Backlight notifications, or set a Label.

Garmin Venu and vivoactive series

The below steps should work with the Garmin vivoactive 4, original Venu, Venu Sq, and newer Venu 2 series devices. Press and hold the Back button. Select Clocks > Alarms > Add Alarm. Select the Time and adjust accordingly. Optionally, you can select the alarm to Repeat or set a description by selecting Label.

Garmin Forerunner series Have a Garmin Forerunner? The below steps should work for owners of the 45, 55, 245, 745, and more. Press and hold the UP key from the watch face. Select Alarm Clock > Add Alarm. Next, select Time and adjust the time accordingly. Optionally, you can select Repeat, Sounds, and Backlight notifications, or set a Label. Notably, Garmin sometimes refers to the Forerunner 935 and 945’s UP button as the Menu button.

Garmin vivosmart series

The below steps will work for those who own Garmin’s latest fitness band. Tap the screen button, then scroll to the Clock icon. Tap the Alarm icon, then the + icon. Adjust the time of the alarm accordingly. You can also set the alarm to Repeat.

Garmin Lily The Garmin Lily does not allow users to set up alarms through the watch, so you must use Garmin Connect. Open the Garmin Connect app. Tap the Menu icon in the top left. Select Garmin Devices > Lily > Alerts > Alarms. Set your alarm time. Tap the back arrow to save your alarm.

FAQs

How many alarms can I set on a Garmin smartwatch? The maximum number of alarms varies per Garmin device. For the Venu series, you can set up to eight. The Fenix line allows up to 10, while the new vivosmart 5 allows up to nine.

Do Garmin devices feature Fitbit-like smart alarms? No, unlike Fitbit products, Garmin’s devices do not have a built-in smart alarm feature.

