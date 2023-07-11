One of these Garmin Prime Day deals is off the charts

Prime Day and Black Friday are the two best times of year to score yourself a new Garmin smartwatch . The brand has duly obliged for Prime Day 2023 with a host of excellent offers on some of its top wearable devices, but there’s one that really stands out.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 isn’t the flashiest smartwatch on the market, but it’s a fantastic bit of fitness tracking hardware that justifies its usual $500 price tag. That’s not a consideration for you today, with a record 44% price drop on the watch to just $279.99 ( $220 off ). That’s way below the lowest price we’ve previously tracked on the device.

The Forerunner 745 is primarily a running watch but includes features for various sports, such as various cycling and swimming metrics. Beyond smartwatch functionalities, it offers storage for up to 500 songs, sleep and energy level tracking, Garmin Pay for touch-free NFC shopping, and impressive battery life of up to one week in smartwatch mode.

If you’ve got your eye on a different Garmin wearable, the chances are it’s on offer this Prime Day. Here are some of the other sale highlights:

If you’re not a Prime member yet, you don’t need to shell out for a subscription to take advantage of these offers. A free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime is available, which you can then cancel before the end and avoid being charged.