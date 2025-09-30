Deal: Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator plummets to a new record-low price!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Signal is never as reliable outside of cities and towns. In fact, it can be nonexistent, depending on where you go. This is an issue many hikers, travelers, and adventurers often face. I see plenty of hikers where I live, and there’s usually a Garmin inReach Mini 2 hanging off their backpacks. If you’ve been looking to stay in touch when you most need it, the popular satellite communicator is cheaper than ever, dropping to just $249.99! Buy the Garmin inReach Mini 2 for just $249.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” You get the same discount whether you get the Orange or Black color version.

The outdoors can be dangerous and hard to navigate. Apparently, there are about 50,000 search and rescue missions in the woods annually — that is about 140 per day! And that is only within the US.

It’s essential to stay in touch, just in case anything happens. The Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator is a popular option thanks to its simplicity, worldwide coverage, and affordability. It’s even cheaper today!

Essentially, this little device will help you avoid getting lost, and you can also use it to stay in touch with others when it’s most necessary.

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 has three main features. The most important one is to help you navigate through uncharted (or remote) terrain. It connects to the Iridium satellite network and provides navigation to ensure you don’t wander off the trail or can safely return to it. You can also share your location with family or friends.

Another great feature is two-way messaging. While you can’t make calls, messaging can save your life in an emergency! There’s also an SOS button, which will alert authorities and send a search and rescue team to your location. Other cool features include weather forecasts, the ability to create trip records, quick message creation, and more.

The only thing to keep in mind is that all of this comes at a cost. Monthly plans start at $7.99, and certain features can cost more, depending on your chosen plan. Learn more about inReach plans here.

Also, you won’t have to worry about battery life. Garmin mentions it can last up to 14 days, so you would really need to be a dedicated hiker to have it die on you. Additionally, during our tests, we found that it loses about 1% per hour with heavier usage. That is still over four days!

Our own C. Scott Brown has been using it for his Bay Area hikes and has personally told me he loves it. You can read more about his thoughts in his Garmin inReach Mini 2 hands-on article.

Not only is this a really cool product, but it can quite literally save your life. If you often find yourself off the grid, you might want to get it now that it’s at a new all-time low price. It has never been cheaper than today!

