Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Early Prime Day 2026 deals bring a rare discount on the Garmin Forerunner 970
1 hour ago
Garmin’s Forerunner 970 is built for runners and triathletes who want more than basic tracking. This premium GPS smartwatch pairs a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with a sapphire lens, a titanium bezel, physical workout buttons, full-color maps, and multi-band GPS with SatIQ.
Paid link
The feature list goes well beyond pace and distance. You get triathlon profiles, Garmin Coach plans, training readiness, recovery insights, and advanced running metrics. Garmin also includes a built-in LED flashlight, which helps this watch stand out from many rivals, along with a speaker and microphone for calls, voice features, and smartwatch notifications. Battery life is rated at up to 15 days in smartwatch mode or up to 26 hours in GPS-only mode.
Ahead of Prime Day 2026, the Garmin Forerunner 970 is down to $649.99 from its $749.99 RRP. That works out to a 13% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, this price matches the lowest we’ve seen this year, making the deal easier to spot on a watch in this class.
The Forerunner 970 also has a 4.6 review score, so this isn’t just a big-name model getting a rare discount. It’s a top-tier Garmin watch with a strong feature set and a year-low price.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.