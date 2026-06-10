Early Prime Day 2026 deals bring a rare discount on the Garmin Forerunner 970

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Garmin’s Forerunner 970 is built for runners and triathletes who want more than basic tracking. This premium GPS smartwatch pairs a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with a sapphire lens, a titanium bezel, physical workout buttons, full-color maps, and multi-band GPS with SatIQ. Paid link Garmin Forerunner 970 for $649.99 (13% off)

The feature list goes well beyond pace and distance. You get triathlon profiles, Garmin Coach plans, training readiness, recovery insights, and advanced running metrics. Garmin also includes a built-in LED flashlight, which helps this watch stand out from many rivals, along with a speaker and microphone for calls, voice features, and smartwatch notifications. Battery life is rated at up to 15 days in smartwatch mode or up to 26 hours in GPS-only mode.

Ahead of Prime Day 2026, the Garmin Forerunner 970 is down to $649.99 from its $749.99 RRP. That works out to a 13% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, this price matches the lowest we’ve seen this year, making the deal easier to spot on a watch in this class.

The Forerunner 970 also has a 4.6 review score, so this isn’t just a big-name model getting a rare discount. It’s a top-tier Garmin watch with a strong feature set and a year-low price.

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