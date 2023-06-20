Garmin Forerunner 955 vs 965: Which one should you buy?

When Garmin launched the Forerunner 955, we happily dubbed it the king of the road. Less than a year later, Garmin launched the Forerunner 965, a fitness tracker with even more on board, including a new modern face. Shoppers finally got the chance to strap on a fantastic running watch with a vibrant AMOLED display. However, that’s not to say the 955 isn’t still a great pick. Both Garmin devices have a lot of core features in common. If you find yourself debating which is right for you, read our Garmin Forerunner 955 vs 965 to find out what each one brings to the table.

Garmin Forerunner 955 vs 965: At a glance

Both devices offer fantastic fitness tracking with reliable sensors and the top Garmin training tools available.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 features a 64-color MIP display which the 955 updates to a full-color AMOLED display.

The Forerunner 955 is available in both a standard and a solar model. The Forerunner 965 is only available in a single, nonsolar model.

The older lineup boasts more impressive battery specs, especially compared to the 965 with its always-on display enabled.

The devices share the same accurate heart rate sensors and core fitness tracking experience.

Garmin Forerunner 955 vs 965: Specs

Garmin Forerunner 955 Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Garmin Forerunner 965 Display

Garmin Forerunner 955 1.3-inch MIP

260 x 260 resolution

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar 1.3-inch MIP

260 x 260 resolution

Garmin Forerunner 965 1.4-inch AMOLED, optional always-on

454 x 454 resolution

Dimensions and weight

Garmin Forerunner 955 46.5 x 46.5 x 14.4mm

52g w/o strap



Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar 46.5 x 46.5 x 14.4mm

53g w/o strap



Garmin Forerunner 965 46.5 x 46.5 x 14.4mm

53g w/o strap



Colors and materials

Garmin Forerunner 955 Corning Gorilla Glass DX display

Fiber-reinforced polymer bezel

Silicone strap

Black or Whitestone

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Corning Gorilla Glass DX display

Fiber-reinforced polymer bezel

Silicone strap

Black or Whitestone

Garmin Forerunner 965 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 DX display

Titanium bezel

Silicone strap

Black or Whitestone

Battery

Garmin Forerunner 955 Up to 15 days in smartwatch mode

Up to 42 hours in GPS mode without music

Up to 8.5 hours in all-systems GNSS mode with music

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Up to 20 days with solar

Up to 49 hours with solar

Up to 8.5 hours in all-systems GNSS mode with music

Garmin Forerunner 965 Up to 23 days in smartwatch mode

Up to 31 hours in GPS mode without music

Up to 10.5 hours in GPS-only GNSS mode with music

Sensors

Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Multi-Frequency Positioning

SatIQ Technology

Garmin Elevate

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Multi-Frequency Positioning

SatIQ Technology

Garmin Elevate

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Garmin Forerunner 965 GPS

GLONASS

GALILEO

Multi-Frequency Positioning

SatIQ Technology

Garmin Elevate

Barometric Altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Durability

Garmin Forerunner 955 5ATM

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar 5ATM

Garmin Forerunner 965 5ATM

Connectivity

Garmin Forerunner 955 NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Garmin Forerunner 965 NFC

Bluetooth

ANT+

Wi-Fi

Compatibility

Garmin Forerunner 955 Android and iOS

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Android and iOS

Garmin Forerunner 965 Android and iOS

Memory

Garmin Forerunner 955 32GB

Up to 2,000 songs

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar 32GB

Up to 2,000 songs

Garmin Forerunner 965 32GB

Up to 2,000 songs



Launched in June 2022, the Forerunner 955 elevated the lineup with an upgraded heart rate sensor, a bevy of new activity modes and smartwatch features, and a second model for solar-enhanced battery life. In fact, in our Forerunner 955 review, we called it the best GPS watch on the market. Despite our satisfaction, less than a year later, Garmin dropped the Forerunner 965, giving the already great lineup a colorful facelift.

The brand-new AMOLED display of the Forerunner 965 is the device’s most striking upgrade. Bumped up from 1.3 to 1.4 inches, the touchscreen is crisp and vibrant and brings a premium feel to the entire user experience. It’s also coupled with a titanium bezel for a second, subtler note of luxury. While the MIP display on the 955 is plenty readable, the AMOLED version aligns the 965 with the market’s most popular wearables, such as the Apple Watch. During our Forerunner 965 review, we found map features in particular abundantly more convenient to use on the upgraded screen.

The showstopping feature distinguishing Garmin's 965 from the older 955 is its beautiful, full-color AMOLED display.

Meanwhile, the first sacrifice made to accommodate the line’s new look is, of course, battery life. For starters, the Forerunner 965 does not offer a solar model which we loved in the previous generation. In terms of battery life during GPS workouts, the 965 can’t match the specs offered by the 955’s solar model.

That said, the 965’s specs are still quite good. Sure, with always-on enabled, the device will only last about a week. Garmin also lists it at 31 hours in GPS mode, compared to the 955 and 955 Solar at 42 and 49 hours respectively. However, in smartwatch mode without always-on enabled, our reviewer was able to make multiple weeks on a single charge, including tracking GPS workouts daily. In other words, it’s still offering stellar battery life compared to many other AMOLED display-packing devices.

Beyond the screen, a Forerunner 955 vs 965 comparison shows a lot of similarities. Both devices offer 32GB of onboard storage to download music, and maps — including golf courses. Both also feature an NFC chip for wireless payments through Garmin Pay. Even the sensors are largely identical, including multi-band GNSS, SatIQ technology, and Garmin’s Elevate heart rate sensor. As is often the case on Garmin’s devices, we found heart rate data and GPS tracking to be highly accurate on both generations.

Garmin also consistently rolls new software features back to older devices, so the fitness tracking and training features available on both watches are also the same. These include the company’s advanced metrics such as Training Readiness and Body Battery, as well as fantastic onboard mapping and navigation tools. Again, we’d just have to admit the UI and display are much easier on the eyes in the newest device.

Garmin Forerunner 955 vs 965: Price

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499 / £479 / €549

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: $599 / £549 / €649 Garmin Forerunner 965: $599 / £599 / €649

Pricing for the Garmin Forerunner 955 vs 965 does little to level the playing field. The Garmin Forerunner 955 originally launched at $499. When a new generation lands, older devices tend to go on sale, so it’s possible you can find the device for less if you are patient. That said, even without a sale, that’s $100 less than the newest model.

We wouldn’t expect an AMOLED display to arrive without a price hike, and $100 dollars doesn’t seem terrible compared to other price bumps we’ve seen in the current market. Meanwhile, the Forerunner 955 Solar launched at $599, or the same price as the Forerunner 965. That tightens the race as we’d recommend the Solar model to shoppers considering the 955 series.

If you already own a Forerunner 955 and are thinking about upgrading, your decision may be a little harder. Replacing a ~$500 device after just one year feels like an aggressive play, especially when the new model offers most of the same tools you already have on your wrist. If style is important to you though, and you prefer the look and feel of an AMOLED display, the Forerunner 965 is certainly not a bad buy.

Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 965: Which should you buy? The good news is it’s hard to go wrong when comparing the Forerunner 955 vs 965. Both generations offer a reliable, feature-packed device that’s likely to last you many training sessions. Overall, the core experience users will get with either one is largely identical, as are the device’s sensor packages. If the Forerunner 965 had upgraded to the heart rate sensor found on the Epix Pro, for example, we might be more apt to suggest the newer model. More than likely that sensor will lead to ECG monitoring capabilities on the devices it lands on.

One differentiator is how often you’ll need to take your watch off to charge up. The best battery life will be found on the Forerunner 955 Solar edition, so if that’s your top priority, the answer is simple. If you are happy with anything that lets you charge on a weekly basis rather than a daily one, battery life shouldn’t be a problem with any of these watches.

With that, we’d say the choice boils down to which display you prefer. As our reviewer remarked, the Garmin Forerunner 965 is eye-catching but not necessarily groundbreaking. Most of its gusto comes from the ease it brings to using maps and reading your on-screen data. We love a good AMOLED display, especially when, in our opinion, it doesn’t take too heavy a toll on battery life. On the other hand, we also didn’t mind the 955’s older display which we always found plenty easy to see. If you can find a 955 Solar on sale, it might well be worth saving your cash.

FAQs

Are the Forerunner 955 and 965 waterproof? Both generations feature a water resistance rating of 5ATM.

Can the Forerunner 955 or 965 play music? The Garmin Forerunner 955 and 965 both support music storage, however, you will need to pair the devices with Bluetooth headphones to listen.

Can you shower with the Forerunner 955 or 965? You can shower with either device, though exposure to soaps and shampoos can be damaging so be sure to rinse your device thoroughly.

Can the Forerunner 955 or 965 answer calls? As neither the Forerunner 955 nor 965 pack a speaker or a microphone, the devices cannot support on-wrist phone calls.

Can the Forerunner 955 or 965 connect to Strava? Yes! On either device, you can automatically sync the Strava Routes you create or start on your Garmin device.

Do the Forerunner 955 and 965 track sleep? Both the Forerunner 955 and 965 will detect and track your sleep with impressive accuracy.