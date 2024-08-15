Trio of Garmin smartwatches leaks ahead of IFA 2024

TL;DR A set of official-looking renders depicting the Garmin Fenix ​​8, Fenix ​​E, and Enduro 3 has leaked.

Garmin’s expected to move to an AMOLED panel for the Fenix 8.

Little is known about the Fenix E, but it’s possible it could arrive as a more affordable edition.

It’s already been a busy summer for smartwatch fans, between the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 launching last month, to this week’s debut of Google’s Pixel Watch 3. But for as big as those individual announcements were, we’ve still got a major industry expo ahead of us, with IFA 2024 getting underway in just a few more weeks. That promises to showcase wearables from dozens of companies, and today we’re getting a small preview, with the leak of some renders showing off the Garmin Fenix ​​8, Fenix ​​E, and Enduro 3.

Garmin is one of those smartwatch companies that really likes using MIP LCD panels on its watches, but one of our biggest wishes for the Fenix 8 has been that it would move to an AMOLED display. Sharing the renders you see above, WinFuture attempts to confirm that change for both 47mm and 51mm variants. While the site reports not having anything else in the way of tech specs to share, it does give us a hint at pricing, mentioning €1,099 (~$1,205) for the smaller and €1,199 (~$1,315) for the larger size — but we would not place a lot of stock in those US equivalents.

Next up we’ve got the Garmin Fenix ​​E, and this one we only hear about in a single 47mm size. There hasn’t been anything branded like this with previous generations of Fenix watches, and WinFuture speculates this might arrive as a lower-priced (lower-spec) alternative to the premium Fenix line. That might mean sticking with an LCD instead of joining the move to AMOLED.

Finally, we’re taking a look at what is supposed to be the Garmin Enduro 3. The Enduro 2 is already one of Garmin’s more expensive offerings, and it looks like this follow-up will be sticking with the same premium materials. There’s no word about specific pricing or possible AMOLED action here, so we may be waiting until a little closer to launch to get the full picture on this and the rest of Garmin’s latest lineup. With IFA slated to get underway on September 6, those answers could just be three short weeks away.

