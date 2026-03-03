Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 deal: Better safe than sorry!

Dash cams are among those things you wish you never have to use, but are lifesavers when you need them most. If you’re looking to get one, let us introduce you to the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3. It is reliable, discrete, and today , you can get it at a whopping 33% discount. Buy the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 for just $99.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There’s no indication this is part of a specific sales event, so we have no idea how long the discount will remain active.

While I mostly use my dash cam to get cool videos of my road trips, its actual purpose is much more important. These are meant to record footage of any accident, primarily as legal evidence.

Garmin certainly makes some of the best dash cams, and this one is perfect for those who want something much more discreet. It is small, measuring 2.05 x 1.24 x 0.80in. This means it won’t look like a huge tech gadget mounted on your windshield. It will easily hide behind the rearview mirror.

Despite being so compact, it is a pretty nicely specced dash cam. You’ll enjoy Full HD resolution recordings at 30fps. It also sports a nice 140-degree field of view. A nice addition is the built-in Clarity Polarizer, which will reduce windshield glare for clearer videos.

Other cool features include incident detection, voice controls, parking guard, live view, and more. You can even sync it with four other cameras, just in case you need to cover more angles for a better view of your surroundings.

This isn’t the cheapest Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 has been, but the difference isn’t huge. We saw the product drop $10 lower during the holidays. That said, we’re not sure how long it will be before it drops back to that price (or lower). This is already an impressive offer, so get yours while it’s on sale!

