The Garmin Dash Cam 67W plunges to a new record-low price!

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W still sits at the top of our list of the best dash cams, so you know you’re in for a treat with this one. We don’t exactly like it for being the absolute best, though. We believe it is the best for the money, offering a perfect balance between price and quality. Most people will love it.

It helps that this one comes from Garmin, a renowned and respected brand in the industry. A lot of these dash cams come from brands most people have never heard of before. Buying from a recognized company will always give customers more peace of mind, especially if you care about customer support.

I don’t know about you, but I am also not a fan of those huge dash cams that become an eyesore when mounted on your windshield. This one is only 5.62 x 4.05 x 2.19cm. It’s discrete and subtle, and despite its small size, it’s actually quite capable.

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W will record at 1,440p resolution, with a frame rate of 60fps. It’s sharp and smooth. It also covers a 180-degree field of view, so it keeps more in view while driving. The two-inch screen can also give you a live view of what the camera is recording.

The unit actually comes with its own battery, too, and it can operate for up to 30 minutes on a full charge. It’s meant to be plugged into the car’s power source, though, so that battery is only there as support. It can monitor your vehicle while parked, for example. Other features include incident detection, GPS, voice commands, lane departure warnings, forward collision warnings, and even “go alerts” for when cars start moving.

You’ll have two options for storing your activity. It supports local storage, but you can also get cloud storage and extra features if you opt for a Garmin Vault subscription.

We're not sure how long the offer will stand.

