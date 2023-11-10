The Garmin Black Friday sale launches with $250 off the Fenix 7S

Most brands won’t wait until November 24 to launch their Black Friday sales, but one smartwatch manufacturer is particularly keen to make a fast start. Some of the top Garmin watches are already at Black Friday prices as of today, with as much as $300 in savings to be had on the high-end wearables. Some of them are seeing their first price drop ever.

The Garmin Fenix 7S is a particular highlight of the Black Friday sale, with the highly-rated smartwatch down from $700 to just $449.99. It boasts over 30 hours of GPS tracking and two weeks in smartwatch mode. It also features comprehensive wellness tracking, including heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring. With reliable GPS accuracy and impressive battery life, this discount makes it a bit of a steal.

Here are some other of our favorite picks from the sale:

Check out the deals via the links above or hit the button below to learn more.