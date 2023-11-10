Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Wearables and health

The Garmin Black Friday sale launches with $250 off the Fenix 7S

Garmin is jumping the Black Friday gun with new low prices on some of its top smartwatches.
By
6 hours ago
A Garmin Epix Pro displays new training metrics.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Most brands won’t wait until November 24 to launch their Black Friday sales, but one smartwatch manufacturer is particularly keen to make a fast start. Some of the top Garmin watches are already at Black Friday prices as of today, with as much as $300 in savings to be had on the high-end wearables. Some of them are seeing their first price drop ever.

The Garmin Fenix 7S is a particular highlight of the Black Friday sale, with the highly-rated smartwatch down from $700 to just $449.99. It boasts over 30 hours of GPS tracking and two weeks in smartwatch mode. It also features comprehensive wellness tracking, including heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring. With reliable GPS accuracy and impressive battery life, this discount makes it a bit of a steal.

Garmin Fenix 7SGarmin Fenix 7S
Garmin Fenix 7S
See price at Amazon
Save $250.00

Here are some other of our favorite picks from the sale:

Check out the deals via the links above or hit the button below to learn more.

DealsNews
Black FridayDealsGarminsmartwatches