Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Garmin Black Friday sale launches with $250 off the Fenix 7S
Most brands won’t wait until November 24 to launch their Black Friday sales, but one smartwatch manufacturer is particularly keen to make a fast start. Some of the top Garmin watches are already at Black Friday prices as of today, with as much as $300 in savings to be had on the high-end wearables. Some of them are seeing their first price drop ever.
The Garmin Fenix 7S is a particular highlight of the Black Friday sale, with the highly-rated smartwatch down from $700 to just $449.99. It boasts over 30 hours of GPS tracking and two weeks in smartwatch mode. It also features comprehensive wellness tracking, including heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring. With reliable GPS accuracy and impressive battery life, this discount makes it a bit of a steal.
Here are some other of our favorite picks from the sale:
- Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition for $899.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar for $799.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $699.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition for $1,399.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Quatix 7 Sapphire Edition for $699.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 945 for $329.99 ($170 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S for $149.99 ($180 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $199.99 ($130 off)
- Garmin Instinct Solar for $199.99 ($150 off)
- Garmin Venu Sq Music for $139.99 ($110 off)
- Garmin Epix Gen 2 for $599.99 ($300 off)
- Garmin Fenix 7S Solar for $499.99 ($200 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 745 for $299.99 ($100 off)
Check out the deals via the links above or hit the button below to learn more.