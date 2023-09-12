Some of Garmin's birthday deals are pretty amazing

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s Garmin’s birthday, and while you may not have it marked on your calendar, you can take advantage of some fantastic celebratory deals. Several of the manufacturer’s smartwatches are at record-low prices to mark the occasion, with savings of as much as $200 to be made. We’ve picked out a few of the highlights.

The highly-rated Garmin Venu 2 might be the pick of the bunch, dropping from its $400 retail price to a new low of just $249.99. Scoring nine out of ten in our review, the Venu 2 is a feature-rich multisport smartwatch that built on the success of its predecessor. It offers a range of health and fitness tracking tools, including sleep scores, Body Battery, and a Health Snapshot feature. A sharp AMOLED display and extra storage for your music make it an ideal all-around option.

Dubbed by us as the best cheap Garmin wearable in our rundown of the best Garmin smartwatches, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is subject to only its second price drop in this sale. Usually going for $250, the promotion gives you the chance to get it for just $199.99. The watch retains its signature rectangular design but swaps the original Venu Sq’s LCD screen for a more vivid AMOLED one. Notable enhancements include a fourth-generation Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor, superior GPS tracking, and almost double the battery life of its predecessor.

Comments