Check out the best gangster movies on Netflix

Are you looking to watch a movie with big crimes, lots of guns, and an unhealthy dose of profanity? Fuhgeddaboutit! We’re here to tell you about the best gangster movies on Netflix right now. If you haven’t ditched the streamer for one of its alternatives, you’ll know there are tons of new shows and movies to check out every week, including plenty of crime titles.

Netflix’s selection of gangster movies is robust, but many of the heavy hitters are missing. For example, the series of Godfather films and Goodfellas are nowhere to be found on the service. However, there are some bonafide classics available, as well as a few off-the-beaten-path gems you should check out. Don’t have Netflix? You can sign up at the link below.

The best gangster movies on Netflix

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best gangster movies on Netflix as films come and go from the service.

The Raid 2 (2014)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 150 minutes

150 minutes Director: Gareth Evans

Gareth Evans Main cast: Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Oka Antara, Tio Pakusadewo, Alex Abbad, Julie Estelle

Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Oka Antara, Tio Pakusadewo, Alex Abbad, Julie Estelle Genre: Action/crime/martial arts

Action/crime/martial arts Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 82% – Rotten Tomatoes A sequel to 2011’s Indonesian action-thriller The Raid, The Raid 2 sees Jakarta cop Rama dealing with the fallout of his actions in the first film. Wanted by dangerous criminals, he goes deep undercover to protect his family from retaliation. Befriending the son of a crime boss, Rama gets deeper and deeper with plans to take down the criminal empire from the inside.

Featuring more stunning fight choreography, The Raid 2 is a terrific compliment to the first film and a knockout standalone actioner. If you’re a fan of high-octane martial arts, and movies like Headshot and The Night Comes for Us, you’re likely to love The Raid 2.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

The Irishman (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 209 minutes

209 minutes Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Main cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano Genre: Drama/crime/mobster

Drama/crime/mobster Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes Nearly 20 years after Goodfellas, Scorsese and De Niro teamed up again for this 2019 Netflix original movie. The epic gangster film is based loosely on the real-life story of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a World War II veteran and truck driver who eventually became a hitman for the mob and was involved with the late head of the Teamsters Union, Jimmy Hoffa.

When this movie was first released, many reviewers wrote about how advanced technology was used to “de-age” De Niro and other cast members to tell a story across decades. Thankfully, the technology takes a backseat to a gorgeous, heartbreaking story about cycles of violence. A spiritual sequel to Scorsese’s Goodfellas, The Irishman is a mob movie masterpiece.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 122 minutes

122 minutes Director: Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan Main cast: Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Robert Forster, Krysten Ritter

Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons, Robert Forster, Krysten Ritter Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes A sequel film to AMC’s popular Breaking Bad, El Camino follows Jesse after the events of the series. A fugitive from the law, newly freed from the drug cartel that imprisoned him for years, Jesse tries to put his life back together, meeting numerous familiar faces from his past.

El Camino was a welcome addition following the Breaking Bad finale. Jesse was always a fan favorite, and the film proves he can easily carry a title of his own. It provides closure for the character while offering one last ride through familiar terrain.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Gun City (2018)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 126 minutes

126 minutes Director: Dani de la Torre

Dani de la Torre Main cast: Luis Tosar, Michelle Jenner, Vicente Romero

Luis Tosar, Michelle Jenner, Vicente Romero Genre: Crime

Crime Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / 63% – Rotten Tomatoes Gun City is set in Barcelona in 1921. It follows detectives as they try to track down anarchists who hijacked a military train. The detectives turn to increasingly brutal methods to get their information, including murder. Once the detectives get to the heart of the situation, they have precious little time to work out a solution or risk further bloodshed.

Fans of historical gangster dramas like Peaky Blinders and The Untouchables may be drawn to this Spanish outing. A slow boil, the film features some terrific performances and a fascinating political backdrop.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

The Ruthless (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 111 minutes

111 minutes Director: Renato De Maria

Renato De Maria Main cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Sara Serraiocco, Alessio Praticò

Riccardo Scamarcio, Sara Serraiocco, Alessio Praticò Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 6.2 – IMDB / N/A – Rotten Tomatoes This Netflix original movie from 2019 comes from Italy. It shows how a young man in Milan, Santo Russo, started out in small-time crime while he was a teenager. He eventually became a major figure in organized crime in Milan during the 1980s.

Following a similar structure as Goodfellas, with several fresh and updated touches, The Ruthless is one of the best gangster movies on Netflix.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Bullet Train (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 126 minutes

126 minutes Director: David Leitch

David Leitch Main cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon

Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon Genre: Action/comedy/thriller

Action/comedy/thriller Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 54% – Rotten Tomatoes A down-on-his-luck assassin is hoping to get his career back on track with his latest mission on the world’s fastest train. That gets tricky when he realizes he’s not alone but surrounded by competing assassins from around the globe, all with different, competing objectives.

From the director of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 and the co-director of the original John Wick, Bullet Train is a high-intensity, glossy actioner. It may not be an all-timer, but it’s a solid little popcorn movie.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Emily the Criminal (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 96 minutes

96 minutes Director: John Patton Ford

John Patton Ford Main cast: Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon

Aubrey Plaza, Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon Genre: Crime/drama/thriller

Crime/drama/thriller Ratings: 6.7 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes One of the best films of 2022, Emily the Criminal follows a young woman, buried in student debt, as she tries to get her life together. A criminal record stands in the way of high-earning jobs, despite her best efforts, so she turns to crime, taking part in credit card scams and working with criminals who show her the ropes.

Emily the Criminal is a searing indictment of America’s cutthroat job market and the treatment of millennials, saddled with debt with few prospects at gainful employment. It features a stunning performance by Aubrey Plaza and is easily among the best gangster movies on Netflix.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Last Seen Alive (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: Brian Goodman

Brian Goodman Main cast: Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby, Ethan Embry, Michael Irby, Bruce Altman, Jordan Salloum

Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby, Ethan Embry, Michael Irby, Bruce Altman, Jordan Salloum Genre: Action/mystery/thriller

Action/mystery/thriller Ratings: 5.6 – IMDB / 13% – Rotten Tomatoes A man falls under suspicion when his wife mysteriously vanishes at a gas station. Now, he has to figure out what happened to her as the authorities close in on him, and before it’s too late to keep her safe.

Despite some pretty unremarkable reviews, Last Seen Alive is a solid little thriller that packs a punch. If you’re a fan of movies like Breakdown or The Vanishing, or if you simply enjoy Gerard Butler’s action oeuvre, you should definitely check out Last Seen Alive on Netflix.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

The Last Stand (2013)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 107 minutes

107 minutes Director: Kim Jee-woon

Kim Jee-woon Main cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Jaimie Alexander, Zach Gilford, Kristen Rakes, Christiana Leucas, Diana R. Lupo

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Jaimie Alexander, Zach Gilford, Kristen Rakes, Christiana Leucas, Diana R. Lupo Genre: Action/thriller/western

Action/thriller/western Ratings: 6.3 – IMDB / 61% – Rotten Tomatoes The sheriff of a small border town is the last hope of stopping a recently escaped cartel boss and his cronies from getting away to Mexico. Now, he has to get his inexperienced staff ready for a deadly stand-off.

A solid shoot-em-up for Arnold Schwarzenneger afficionados, The Last Stand is a great choice for fans of High Noon, Assault on Precinct 13, and Copshop. It also features a terrific performance by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Main cast: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Steve Buschemi

Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Steve Buschemi Genre: Crime

Crime Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes A group of strangers are brought together to carry out a robbery. The plan is simple, and code names will protect everyone. They’ll grab the cash, split it up, and go their own ways. But when the cops are tipped off and several of the men are killed, the remaining robbers have to scramble to survive and to figure out who double-crossed them.

Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs remains one of the director’s most celebrated films, and it’s easily a top pick among the best gangster movies on Netflix. If you enjoy Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, or movies like Deep Cover, The Usual Suspects, and The Departed, you should give Reservoir Dogs a try.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

American Hustle (2013)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 138 minutes

138 minutes Director: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Main cast: Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lawrence, Louis C.K., Jack Huston

Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lawrence, Louis C.K., Jack Huston Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes A conman finds himself in over his head when he and his partner are forced to work with an unpredictable FBI agent. Now, they’re caught in a dangerous game with New Jersey pawn brokers, corrupt congressmen, and the mafia in the 1980s.

Nominated for 10 Oscars, this star-studded crime film inspired by a true story is a wild ride, and it’s one of the best gangster movies on Netflix.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Imperial Dreams (2014)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: Malik Vitthal

Malik Vitthal Main cast: John Boyega, Rotimi Akinosho, Keke Palmer, Glenn Plummer, De’Aundre Bonds

John Boyega, Rotimi Akinosho, Keke Palmer, Glenn Plummer, De’Aundre Bonds Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 6.7 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes Covering difficult and timely themes such as mass incarceration, police racism, education, and gang life, Imperial Dreams follows reformed gangster Bambi as he leaves prison and returns to Watts, Los Angeles. Plenty of obstacles get in his way to rehabilitation.

Netflix Original films are starting to grow in popularity and prestige. Imperial Dreams won the Audience Award at the 2014 Sundance Festival and has been a hit for the streaming company. It is no surprise Imperial Dreams had such success, as its a terrific gangster film with top-tier performances.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Triple Frontier (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 125 minutes

125 minutes Director: J.C. Chandor

J.C. Chandor Main cast: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal Genre: Crime/thriller/heist

Crime/thriller/heist Ratings: 6.4 – IMDB / 70% – Rotten Tomatoes A former Special Forces unit reunites for an off-the-books job. This one’s just for them after years of thankless service to their country. Using their skillset and knowledge, they’ll undertake a massive heist at a drug lord’s compound in South America, making their escape through a multi-border zone. But when things go south, they have to use their skills to make it out alive.

From the director of A Most Violent Year and Margin Call, Triple Frontier is a tight thriller about comraderie, loyalty, and desparation. It offers a sobering view of American military intervention and the War on Drugs, all wrapped up in a gripping heist.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

The Stranger (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Tom Wright

Tom Wright Main cast: Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Jada Alberts

Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Jada Alberts Genre: Crime/drama/thriller

Crime/drama/thriller Ratings: 6.6 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes In Australia, an undercover cop works to get close to a man suspected of horrific crimes. The two develop a friendship as the cop is forced deeper and deeper undercover, earning trust from the man until a fateful confrontation.

This Netflix original, based on a true story, is a simmering thriller with killer performances by stars Joel Edgerton and Sean Harries. A smart entry in a long line of crime films about undercover operations, including Deep Cover and Reservoir Dogs.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 114 minutes

114 minutes Director: Navot Papushado

Navot Papushado Main cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett

Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett Genre: Action/thriller

Action/thriller Ratings: 6 – IMDB / 60% – Rotten Tomatoes An elite assassin risks it all by going off-mission to save a child. Now she’s up against a crime syndicate that wants her dead, and she has to take them out and protect the girl, but she’s not alone, enlisting the help of other women with everything to lose.

An excessive, over-the-top actioner, Gunpowder Milkshake is a lot of fun, and features an all-star cast. If you like movies like Bullet Train, Kill Bill, and Birds of Prey, this will likely be right up your alley.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix.

The Highwaymen (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 132 minutes

132 minutes Director: John Lee Hancock

John Lee Hancock Main cast: Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch

Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Ratings: 6.9 – IMDB / 58% – Rotten Tomatoes Notorious celebrity outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are on the run in this 2019 Netflix crime movie. As they continue their crime spree, former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Maney Gault come out of retirement to help with the manhunt.

Sadly, Bonnie and Clyde, one of the best gangster films of all time, isn’t on Netflix, but this Netflix original offers an interesting perspective, showing how the iconic true-life crooks evaded capture for so long. If you enjoyed the 1967 film, check this one out next.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on Netflix. That’s our collection of the best gangster movies on Netflix right now! We will update this list as new movies arrive — or, unfortunately, some of the films on this list leave the streaming service.

