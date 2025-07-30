Cheap gaming handhelds are about to lose their last affordability lifeline in the US

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Executive Order ends the $800 duty-free limit for all commercial imports starting August 29.

The move closes various shipping loopholes used to avoid earlier China-specific tariffs.

Prices for budget gaming handhelds and other devices shipped after the deadline may face steep duties.

Remember when we said cheap gaming handhelds were about to get more expensive in the US? Well, it’s worse than we thought, and it’s happening soon. A new Executive Order from President Trump will end the $800 de minimis exemption for all commercial imports starting August 29, slamming shut the final loopholes some companies were using to keep prices low.

As detailed in a new White House Fact Sheet, the wide-reaching order suspends duty-free treatment for low-value shipments regardless of their country of origin. It follows an earlier measure that applied only to goods from China and Hong Kong. In response, some electronics makers began routing packages through Macau to avoid the tariffs, but that strategy won’t work once the new rules kick in.

Under the updated system, all commercial shipments sent through private couriers will face full duties. Even packages sent through the international postal system will be taxed based on their country of origin. This will either be a percentage-based (ad valorem) tariff or a flat-rate charge ranging from $80 to $200 per item. That could significantly increase the price of devices like the Retroid Pocket Classic or the newly announced AYANEO KONKR Pocket FIT, assuming they continue shipping directly to the US.

The move could decimate the budget gaming handheld market in the US, which has thrived on small-batch, low-margin devices sold directly to consumers. The original China-specific tariff imposed at the start of May threatened to push prices up by 30% or more. This new global suspension ensures there are no more workarounds.

The order doesn’t just target gaming hardware — it’s part of a broader crackdown on de minimis abuse, which US officials say has allowed unsafe goods, counterfeits, and even drugs to enter the country with minimal inspection. However, with the new rules taking effect on August 29, any affordable handheld still in transit after that date could get hit with a steep bill.

