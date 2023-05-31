Hit your fitness goals in style with $120 off the Garmin Venu 2S smartwatch

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

You waited so long for the summer — now to make the most of it. The Garmin Venu 2S smartwatch is the ideal buddy to help you hit your fitness goals, and at this deal price of just $279.99 ($120 off), it has never been more affordable.

The Garmin Venu 2S is a more compact version of the Venu 2, with the same features and even the same retail price of $400. It has been on sale on occasion since its launch in 2022 but never discounted this heavily. We liked this Garmin smartwatch at full price, so we love it at 30% off.

The Garmin Venu 2S is a comprehensive smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid that offers a variety of features to help you track your activity, sleep, and health. The watch has a bright, colorful AMOLED display that is easy to see even in direct sunlight. It boasts a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and pulse oximeter, plus it comes preloaded with over 20 pre-installed sports apps, including running, cycling, swimming, and strength training. You can also create custom workouts and track your progress over time.

In addition to its fitness and health tracking features, the Venu 2S also has the smart features we’ve come to expect from a high-end wearable, such as notifications, music control, and Garmin Pay. Running out of juice is rarely an issue, with a battery life of up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and up to seven days in GPS mode.

