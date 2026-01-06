Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Meet the Pocket Taco, your next retro mobile gaming controller
1 hour ago
- Gaming hardware and accessory maker GameSir has announced its latest mobile controller, the Pocket Taco.
- Previously known as the Pocket 1, the Pocket Taco is a Game Boy-inspired vertical mobile game controller that clips onto the bottom of your phone.
- The controller is available for preorder on the company’s website for $34.99.
When it comes to mobile gaming controllers, they’re a dime a dozen. With options from Backbone, ASUS, Abxylute, 8BitDo, and plenty of others, it can be hard to stand out from the pack. However, GameSir’s latest controller does its best to be a unique offering by tugging on your nostalgia strings.
At CES, GameSir announced a new vertical mobile gaming controller called the Pocket Taco. Compatible with Android and iOS, the Pocket Taco is designed to snap onto the bottom half of your phone for portrait mode gaming. The controller features an original Game Boy-like design, with similar style buttons in the same layout. However, it also includes four shoulder buttons, ABXY buttons, a D-pad, and two additional buttons above Start and Select.
This controller uses Bluetooth for its connection, so you don’t need to worry about having a phone with a USB-C port. You can also remap the buttons as you please through the GameSir app. Additionally, it comes with a 600mAh rechargeable battery.
Meet the GameSir Pocket Taco – Back to the Classics, Right in Your Pocket.Reimagining the vertical handheld experience for the modern era. Retro vibes, refined precision, and pocket-sized portability.Relive the golden age, anywhere, anytime.Support and follow us… pic.twitter.com/Rz9CyapOlO— GameSir (@mygamesir) January 6, 2026
If the Pocket Taco looks familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time GameSir has shown it off. Previously called the Pocket 1, the device was showcased at Tokyo Game Show back in September. It also popped up last month, before pre-orders went live.
If you’re interested in picking one up for your emulation needs, the Pocket Taco is now available for pre-order on GameSir’s website. The controller will set you back $34.99, with orders to start shipping on March 15.
