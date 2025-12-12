Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Gaming

Make your Android phone half Game Boy with this clip-on controller

This clever controller brings the classic Game Boy experience to your Android.
By

2 hours ago

gamesir pocket 1
The Verge
TL;DR
  • Gamesir is launching a vertical mobile game controller called the Pocket 1.
  • The controller features a design that clips onto your phone.
  • It will launch on December 25 at $34.99, but you can get an early bird discount, bringing the price down to $29.99.

Earlier this week, ANBERNIC revealed the full specs of its upcoming Game Boy-like vertical handheld, the RG 477V. Although we don’t know what the launch price will be yet, it’s safe to assume it will be over $200. If you need a dose of Game Boy nostalgia but want that experience at a more affordable price, you may be interested in Gamesir’s upcoming mobile controller.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Gaming hardware and accessory maker Gamesir is working on a new mobile controller called the Pocket 1 (or P1). The Android- and iOS-compatible device will be the company’s first vertical mobile controller. It features original Game Boy-style buttons that are also in a similar layout. However, it also includes four shoulder buttons, four face buttons, and two additional buttons above Start and Select. But the most notable design cue is that it features a hinge in the front that allows it to simply clip onto your phone.

The Gamesir Pocket 1 is a wireless controller, so it will use Bluetooth to connect with your phone. Since there’s no physical connection, it will run on a 600mAh battery. According to The Verge, it is scheduled to go on sale on Gamesir’s website starting on December 25 at $34.99. However, early birds will be able to bring that price down to $29.99.

News
AndroidGamingGaming Controller
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.