ANBERNIC confirms everything you want to know about its Game Boy-like handheld

TL;DR ANBERNIC has officially revealed the full specs of the RG 477V.

The handheld will have a Dimensity 8300 processor, Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, 5500mAh battery, and will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations.

ANBERNIC has yet to reveal the price.

ANBERNIC has a new vertical handheld on the way called the RG 477V. We got our first official glimpse at the device through a reveal trailer published earlier this month. However, that reveal was spoiled by a November leak that not only showed off the design, but also offered some rumored specs. ANBERNIC has now officially shared the full specs of the RG 477V in a new video on its YouTube channel.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The new promo video for the ANBERNIC RG 477V quickly showcases the various design aspects of the handheld. However, it’s not until near the end of the video that it gets into the nitty-gritty details. About 38 seconds into the video, we get the screen below, which offers all the technical information you could want.

The leak from November suggested that the RG 477V would have a 4.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 8300 SoC, a 5,300mAh battery, and that it would come in two configurations (8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB). Based on this spec sheet, most of those rumors were correct. However, it appears that the battery is slightly larger than predicted, coming in at 5,500mAh.

A few other notable aspects include a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, large-angle 3D Hall joysticks, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, and support for 27W fast charging. On top of that, the handheld will run on Android 14.

While we now have the official specs, it looks like we’re still waiting to find out the price. Leaks have hinted at a price tag of 1599 Yuan, which would be about $225 when converted. That would make the RG 477V slightly cheaper than the $239.99 RG 477M, which features a premium metal shell.

Follow