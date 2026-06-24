This PC emulator for Android now makes it much easier to find compatible games

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR GameNative v1.1.0 is out now as a release preview.

The updated PC gaming app for Android now lets you sort games by compatibility and performance.

The app also offers estimated game completion times as part of this latest update.

There’s no shortage of apps that let you directly run PC games on Android, including Winlator, GameHub, and GameHub Lite. GameNative is arguably the most user-friendly option, though, and the latest release brings some handy, previously teased additions.

The GameNative team has released v1.1.0 of the app as a preview, and it lets you filter your game library by the number of five-star compatibility ratings. These are user-generated ratings, as the app typically asks players to rate their gaming experience after exiting a game.

Interestingly, the app lets you sort by five-star reviews for either the device or GPU. Furthermore, GameNative now lets you sort your games by “Successful runs” and “Expected FPS” (i.e. 30fps or higher). Either way, these filters should give you a rough idea of whether a game will run on your device.

This isn’t the only notable addition to GameNative this time. Game listings now include info from gaming resource How Long to Beat, revealing how long it takes to beat specific titles. The listed info includes completion times for the main story, the main story plus extras, and completionist runs.

Otherwise, this new update also brings a few other changes. The PulseAudio audio driver now offers more reliable and lower-latency audio, you can now search for drivers and DXVK listings (in lieu of endless scrolling), and there’s a key fix for Subnautica 2. Furthermore, the team says there are massive improvements to the “Bionic” Steam client when using Proton 10. These improvements include better support for DLC and DRM, as well as more reliable online connectivity.

In any event, this update is great news if you simply want a no-frills way to run PC games on your Android device. These compatibility filters aren’t a guarantee that a game will run on your phone or handheld, but they should certainly make life a little easier.

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