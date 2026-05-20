New videos show off the oddball Android handheld you should be keeping an eye on

TL;DR A new video showcases the shell of the GAMEMT E5 Modx.

The retailer that shared the video claims the handheld is in the testing phase and it could be available soon.

A promotional video was also shared, revealing that the detachable gamepad can sync with Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and PC.

Update: May 20, 2026 (12:28 PM ET): Royibeila shared a third video of the GAMEMT E5 Modx today. In this video, we can see the handheld in testing, running the PlayStation 2 title God of War.

Original article: May 20, 2026 (11:58 AM ET): While GAMEMT isn’t exactly known for making high-quality handhelds, it caught a lot of attention a few weeks back after it was revealed that the company plans to launch a device called the E5 Modx. What makes the E5 Modx intriguing is not its large display or seemingly premium build, but rather its unique ability that allows you to separate the screen from the gamepad. Back when this emulation machine was revealed, all we had was an image of a 3D-printed prototype and a few product renders. However, two new videos have popped up, providing a new look at the console.

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Royibeila, an online store that sells handhelds, was the source that first revealed the GAMEMT E5 Modx. Now it is back with a video showing how the handheld is coming along. In that video, we see the shell of the device, complete with the detachable display and a metal gamepad with cutouts for the buttons.

The store mentions in its social media post that the handheld is currently in the testing phase. It also suggests that the console could be available soon, hinting that pre-orders could be just around the corner.

In addition to this video, Royibeila also posted a promotional video for the GAMEMT E5 Modx on its YouTube channel. Unfortunately, no extra specs are shared in this promo, but we do get a few additional details. Thanks to this video, we now know that the display will have a kickstand that’s reminiscent of the kickstand on the Nintendo Switch. The video also confirms that you’ll be able to sync the controller with Android, iOS, PC, and Switch.

According to GAMEMT, the device features an MTK6771 Helio P60 chip, which is a MediaTek processor that was released in 2018. It’s also said that the handheld will have 3GB of RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage options. Finally, the display offers a resolution of 1024 x 768.

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