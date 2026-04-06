This Android gaming handheld has a wild feature that could replace your Bluetooth controller

TL;DR GAMEMT has a new handheld in the works called the E5 Modx

This emulation machine is unique in that its screen detaches, allowing the bottom half to become a Bluetooth mobile controller.

The handheld has a MTK6771 Helio P60 chip and comes with 3GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB RAM storage options.

Despite the RAM shortage hitting the handheld market hard, this is still shaping up to be an interesting year for emulation devices. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen several leaks of ANBERNIC’s unique, screen-swiveling RG Rotate. Now, an even more intriguing handheld has surfaced, and it comes from the folks over at GAMEMT.

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Compared to the likes of AYANEO, Abxylute, ANBERNIC, and others, GAMEMT is a much lesser-known brand. However, its upcoming emulation machine could help gain it some notoriety. According to Royibeila, the company plans to launch a device known as the E5 Modx.

What stands out about this handheld is that the top half is a modular display that can break free from the bottom half. When separated, this bottom half becomes a Bluetooth controller you can pair with your smartphone. There’s even a MagSafe accessory you can swap in place of the display, so your phone is right where you need it to be.

In terms of specs, Royibeila says that the device features a MTK6771 Helio P60 processor. This is an Android chip that was released by MediaTek around 2018. It’s also said to have 3GB of RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage options. Meanwhile, the display offers a resolution of 1024 x 768.

In 2024, the company launched the E5; the E5 Modx appears to be a heavily modified version of that handheld. While the device is not yet available, a 3D prototype has been printed, which you can see in the image above. GAMEMT has also released official product renders, which include black, orange, and red variants.

There’s no mention of how much this device will cost when it launches. It’s also unclear when GAMEMT plans to release the handheld.

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