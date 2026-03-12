This Game Boy Camera-to-phone adapter is breathing new life into Nintendo's accessory

TL;DR Someone has created an adapter that lets you dump your Game Boy Camera photos straight to your phone.

The adapter pretends to be a printer and saves the images directly to your phone as PNGs.

The creator is not currently selling prebuilt units, but they have a guide you can follow to build your own.

Remember the Game Boy Camera? One of Nintendo’s many weird but charming accessories that transformed its handheld into a device you could take pictures with. If you ever wished you could transfer those pictures to another device without having to use various middleware, then today’s your lucky day.

Spotted by Retro Dodo, Ukrainian developer Anton Artemov has created a Game Boy Camera adapter that will let you transfer your shots to your phone. The adapter plugs directly into the Game Boy and has a USB-C port, so you can connect your phone with a USB-C cable. This adapter pretends to be the printer on the Game Boy side and saves the output as a PNG before sending the file to your phone. No ROM or other middleware is needed for the exchange.

On the GitHub page, Artemov says that the adapter is based on the pico-gb printer repo and runs on a Raspberry Pi Pico. All you’ll need to make one for yourself is a Raspberry Pi, one half of a Game Boy Link Cable, and a four-channel 5V to 3.3V shifter. You can follow Artemov’s guide to build one on your own.

Unfortunately, Artemov is not currently selling prebuilt units or offering DIY kits. But we hope Artemov does at some point for those of us who don’t have the confidence or know-how to put one together.

