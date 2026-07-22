Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is missing a fan-favorite foldable feature

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is missing Flex Mode.

It’s reported that this was done on purpose to produce better crease control.

Flex Mode is still available on the Fold 8 Ultra.

Today, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8, and Flip 8. If you were considering putting an order down for one of these phones, there’s something you should be aware of. The new wide Fold model is missing a long-standing foldable feature.

Samsung first introduced a feature called Flex Mode in 2020. It first appeared on the original Galaxy Z Flip, but was later introduced to the second-generation Fold. Since then, the feature has been a staple in Samsung’s foldable phones. However, you won’t find Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

If you go into the phone’s settings, there is no Flex Mode option to be found. Samsung has not done away with Flex Mode, however. The feature is still available on the Fold 8 Ultra.

According to YouTuber sakitech, this was an intentional omission on Samsung’s part. Reportedly, the reason why is that the company wanted to improve crease control on the wider Fold. This is evident in the way the hinge operates, which causes the foldable to pop fully open rather than hold any halfway positions.

Will the lack of a Flex Mode feature be enough to change your mind about the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

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