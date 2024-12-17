The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could introduce a completely new S Pen experience

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Left: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cover screen, Right: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover screen

TL;DR Samsung is considering removing the digitizer layer from the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 to achieve a slimmer design.

The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold SE also ditched the digitizer, sacrificing S Pen support for a thinner build.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 might still retain S Pen support, but it will come with a much thicker stylus that won’t slot into the phone.

Samsung’s foldable phone dominance is under pressure, and it seems the company is making some bold design decisions to keep up with the competition. According to a new report from ET News, the company is exploring drastic changes for its next foldable, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including dropping the digitizer — the component that makes pen input possible — to shave down its thickness. (via Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter)

Foldable phones have come a long way since Samsung pioneered the segment, but rivals, particularly Chinese brands, have outpaced Samsung in areas like design and hardware thickness. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, for example, sits at the bottom of the “thinness chart” compared to other foldables launching in 2024.

The company attempted to address this with the limited-release Galaxy Z Fold SE, which slimmed down to 10.6mm by skipping the digitizer. However, this move eliminated S Pen functionality entirely, a compromise Samsung now seems willing to revisit.

The report suggests that Samsung is “seriously considering” removing the digitizer in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to prioritize a sleeker design. Without a digitizer, Samsung’s current pen input method, known as electromagnetic resonance (EMR), becomes unusable. EMR relies on the display itself generating an electric field to enable pen input, which allows the stylus to be slim.

Instead, Samsung might switch to an alternative pen input technology called active electrostatic (AES), similar to what Apple uses for its Apple Pencil. AES shifts the power requirements to the pen itself, meaning it needs a battery and built-in electronics. While this technology allows the phone’s body to remain thin, the trade-off is a bulkier stylus that requires charging — and no chance of slotting neatly into the phone.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 7 adopts AES technology, it’ll still support the S Pen, but users will likely need to carry the stylus separately. Insiders quoted in the report say Samsung will finalize its decision early next year.

For some, losing the integrated S Pen slot might feel like a dealbreaker. After all, the S Pen is a signature feature of Samsung’s flagship devices, and many users value its convenience. As a long-time Z Fold user, I think a sleeker and lighter foldable is totally worth the trade-off, especially if it comes with improvements to battery life, cameras, or weight.

Would you trade an integrated S Pen slot for a thinner foldable design, or is this a compromise too far? Let us know your thoughts.

Got a tip Talk to us Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments