One UI 7 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 makes app continuity slicker than ever

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has added a new app continuity option for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the One UI 7 beta.

This option allows users to swipe on the cover screen if they want to use the app on that display.

The option to toggle app continuity on or off for individual apps has been removed.

Samsung recently expanded the One UI 7 beta to include the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The update brings many of the changes we’ve seen on the Galaxy S25 series. However, it also includes one unexpected feature that adds a nice quality-of-life improvement.

As you may know, Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a feature known as App Continuity. This feature lets you switch from the folding screen to the cover screen when using an app. In One UI 6.1.1, you can individually toggle what apps you want to use App Continuity with. This has changed with the One UI 7 beta.

If you have One UI 7 beta installed, you’ll now find three new options for App Continuity: Always, “Swipe to continue,” and Never (via Jeff Springer). Just as they sound, Always will make it so that your apps always open on the external panel when you close the phone and Never does the opposite. However, the third option — Swipe to continue — lets you swipe if you want to continue using the app on the cover display. If you don’t swipe within a few seconds, then the phone will simply lock.

While Samsung has added these new options, it looks like it also took away the individual App Continuity toggles. But you probably won’t miss them as this “Swipe to continue” option essentially serves the same function.

The One UI 7 beta came to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 devices in India, Korea, the UK, and the US on March 6. The beta is expected to expand to more devices later this month including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10 series, and A55.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like