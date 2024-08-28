Here's just how thin Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Slim' may actually be

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak may have revealed the dimensions of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim.”

The official name of the “Slim” could be the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

The leaker alleges that the Special Edition is superior to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in almost every category.

Although Samsung has already released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, it’s believed the company still has one more foldable to release before the end of the year — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim.” Back in July, a leak revealed that the new foldable could be between 10-11mm thick when folded. A new leak, however, may have shed even more light on the dimensions, as well as some additional details.

Reputable leaker Evan (Evleaks) Blass took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some information on Samsung’s rumored foldable. According to the tipster, the official name of the device could be the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

In addition to revealing the name, the tipster went on to post some images that may reveal the phone’s dimensions. Based on the images, the main display is eight inches and the cover display is 6.5 inches. In terms of thickness when folded, it appears to be 10.6mm, which supports the leak from July. Meanwhile, unfolding the device reduces the thickness to 4.9mm.

If these measurements are true, the Special Edition’s main and cover displays match those of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the 10.6mm thickness is notably slimmer than the Z Fold 6’s 12.1mm profile.

The last thing Blass had to say about the foldable is that the handset is “superior in nearly every category” compared to the Z Fold 6. We would recommend taking this part of the leak with a grain of salt. But if that’s true, that could upset quite a few Z Fold 6 owners, especially since the Special Edition may be limited to China and South Korea.

It’s rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold Special addition could launch in South Korea on September 25. There are also rumors that it may cost $2,000, which would make it more expensive than the 12GB/256GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 model.

