Crazy rumor suggests Z Fold 6 could get S24 Ultra's 200MP camera

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that Samsung is thinking about bringing the S24 Ultra’s main camera to the Z Fold 6.

This would be a surprising turn of events for a variety of reasons.

Samsung has used a 200MP main camera on both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra, but it hasn’t brought this sensor to its foldable phones yet. A leaker has now made the audacious claim that this could change later this year.

“There’s talk of equipping the Fold 6 with the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra instead of decreasing the battery capacity,” leaker Revegnus claimed on X. We’re guessing that the tipster meant “increasing” the battery capacity rather than “decreasing.”

Is this a step in the right direction? A Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the S24 Ultra’s 200MP main camera would be a major departure from the existing 50MP camera used on recent Fold devices. The 200MP sensor offers plenty of resolvable detail with full-resolution shots, while Samsung leans on 16-in-one pixel-binning for improved image quality in mixed lighting. But we have noticed that Ultra phones struggle to capture moving subjects, so this might be a concern for a Z Fold 6 with a 200MP camera.

We’d still take this rumor with plenty of salt, though. Previous claims point to the Z Fold 6 maintaining the same camera system as last year’s Fold device. Samsung has repeatedly demonstrated a conservative approach to its high-end phones too, so this would be an unexpected move for the manufacturer.

Do you want a 200MP camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 6? 23 votes Yes, absolutely. 61 % No, but a bigger 50MP camera would be nice 30 % No, the current 50MP camera is fine 9 %

Adding a 200MP sensor to a foldable phone isn’t a trivial matter, either, owing to the constraints of the foldable form factor. The S24 Ultra’s 200MP camera is a 1/1.3-inch sensor, and sensors of this size are seldom seen (if at all) on modern foldables.

In other words, you shouldn’t hold your breath for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to gain a 200MP main camera. We would like to see a periscope lens on Samsung’s next Fold device, though, as the likes of Google and OnePlus indeed offer foldables with these cameras.

