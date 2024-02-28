Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders leak: Sharp is in, curves are out

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders have leaked online.

The images show a phone that’s a little wider than the Z Fold 5.

The device also has a boxier design with squared-off corners.

Samsung is only expected to launch its new foldable phones in July or August. Now, a veteran leaker has revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in all its glory.

Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix posted renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The images show a foldable phone with squared-off corners and flat edges.

The device is said to measure 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm when unfolded. That makes it slightly shorter but notably wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (154.94 x 129.8 x 6mm). A wider unfurled Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggests that the cover screen will be wider as well, which would be a long-overdue change from the narrow and tall display on previous Fold devices.

Other notable details gleaned from these images include volume buttons and a power button (presumably doubling as a fingerprint scanner) on the right-hand side, speakers at the top and bottom, and a USB-C port at the bottom.

We can also see a center-mounted punch-hole cutout on the cover screen and a triple rear camera setup on the back. There’s no visible selfie camera on the folding screen, suggesting we’ve got an under-display selfie camera once again.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no S Pen slot here, which echoes recent leaks. Either way, it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak train is well underway.

