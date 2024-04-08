Samsung's 2024 foldable could be sticking to 2022 cameras

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is reportedly using the same camera setup as the Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also featured a camera setup that was unchanged from the Z Fold 4.

There have been rumors of two separate Z Fold devices coming this year.

Samsung almost single-handedly pioneered the foldable smartphone market, but in recent years, the company has seemingly lost its innovative edge. First-generation foldables like the Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open have surpassed Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 in critical areas, including camera hardware.

Samsung’s dominance in the foldable smartphone market might be further tested this year, with fresh rumors suggesting that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 could retain the same camera configuration as its predecessor.

While Ice Universe‘s predictions have been a mixed bag, other reports in the past few months also corroborate this theory. It’s worth noting that the Z Fold 5, despite the apparent need for improvement, stuck with the same cameras as the Z Fold 4. If this trend continues, the Z Fold 6 could sport a 50MP primary, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide camera, mirroring the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from 2022. The under-display 4MP inner camera, a feature unchanged since 2021’s Z Fold 3, might also remain the same.

The unchanged camera specs, along with everything else we know about the Z Fold 6, suggest Samsung could be creating an opening for the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2 and OnePlus Open 2 to establish themselves as strong contenders in the foldables market.

However, there’s a potential silver lining. Multiple rumors suggest Samsung could release two versions of its flagship foldable this year. If true, the leaked specs about the unchanged cameras and battery capacity could belong to a more affordable base model, potentially landing around $1500 or even lower. Meanwhile, a premium Z Fold 6 “Ultra” priced between $1,800 and $2,000 could feature the upgrades needed to maintain Samsung’s dominance in the foldable market.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to make their debut in early July, alongside the much anticipated Galaxy Ring.

