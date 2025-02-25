Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 may be next up for One UI 7 beta

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 may be the next devices to join the One UI 7 beta program.

A tipster has spotted One UI 7 beta forum pages for both devices on Samsung’s community website.

The tipster has also spotted beta builds for the European and Indian variants.

The rollout of One UI 7 has been moving at a glacial pace compared to prior major updates. While the One UI 7 beta program has been available for the Galaxy S24 series, owners of other One UI 7 eligible devices have been patiently waiting for their turn. If you have a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6, the wait may be almost over.

Reliable tipster Tarun Vats has spotted evidence that the Fold 6 and Flip 6 may be the next devices to join the One UI 7 beta program. On X (formerly Twitter), the tipster shared the beta builds found on the test servers for Europe and India. It’s possible that the beta program could start in these regions first and expand out.

If that wasn’t enough, it seems the tipster also stumbled onto dedicated forum pages for the Fold 6 and Flip 6. These pages appear in the One UI beta program subforum on the Samsung community website. Although these pages are empty now, they should fill up once the beta is rolled out to these devices.

One UI 7 is a big update that includes a number of changes, new customization options, and new features. As such, you can’t blame Galaxy owners for wanting to experience the Android 15 skin as soon as possible. However, at the rate Samsung is moving, Android 16 may already be available before the stable version of One UI 7 hits these other Galaxy devices.

