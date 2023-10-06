Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets the One UI 6 beta (Update: Now available for Flip 5)

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the One UI 6 beta to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The beta update comes with firmware version F946BXXU1ZWJ2.

The beta started appearing on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 about an hour after it landed on the Fold 5.

Update, October 6, 2023 (2:52 PM ET): According to a Reddit post, it appears the beta update is now making its way to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Original article, October 6, 2023 (1:40 PM ET): Last week, Samsung announced it would delay beta access to One UI 6 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 until sometime in October. The delay is now over, but only for one of the company’s foldables.

Samsung is starting to roll out the beta version of its Android 14 skin to the Fold 5. This makes the Fold 5 the fifth device in Samsung’s roster to be granted access to the latest beta program update and the first of its foldables.

If you’re interested in joining the beta, you’ll have to enroll in the beta program. This can be done by heading over to the Samsung Members app and clicking on the One UI beta program banner at the top of the page. Once you’re enrolled, you can check for the beta update by going to Settings, scrolling down to Software update, and tapping on Download and install.

The update will say firmware version F946BXXU1ZWJ2 and will be just under 3GB. This update also includes October’s security patch, which can help explain the size. Since the update is so big, it would probably be best to make sure you’re on Wi-Fi before starting the download.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is getting the One UI 6 beta, it looks like the Flip 5 has been left out of the party. But we suspect it won’t be much longer until the update comes to the Flip 5. It’s also possible that the Fold 4 and Flip 4 could follow suit soon after in the coming weeks.

