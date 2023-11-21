Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 get stable Android 14 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Both the Galaxy Z Flod 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are getting the stable One UI 6 update.

US users on Verizon are getting the update first.

The update should arrive for other devices shortly.

This morning, we reported on the Galaxy A54 getting the One UI 6 stable update. Now the time has come for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be updated to Android 14.

Verizon has announced that Samsung’s latest folding phones are ready to get the stable One UI 6 update. Flip 5 owners in the US will get software version F731USQU1BWK9, while Fold 5 owners in the US will get F946USQU1BWK9. This update will also come with November’s security patch.

It’s unknown when the update will be available for other carriers and unlocked devices. But since Verizon is rolling the update out now, it shouldn’t take much longer for other users to start seeing the update prompt.

As Verizon points out, One UI 6 will bring a number of changes, like a new Quick panel, a Bixby text call button, an AI tools button, and more. You can see a full list of the changes in our One UI 6 features deep dive or heading over to Verizon’s website.

To update your phone, head over to Settings, and you’ll find System updates. If you don’t see a prompt to update, you can find out if the update is available by tapping on Check for system updates. There’s no word yet on when the update will be available for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in areas outside of the US.

