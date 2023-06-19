Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 price rumor could be good news for your wallet
- A new leak claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will cost the same as its predecessor.
- The leak also suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could see a price reduction.
Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed it has plans to launch its next-generation foldables during its Unpacked event in late July. However, the prices of those devices still remain a mystery. But a new rumor may provide some clues as to what to expect.
On Friday last week, tipster Revegnus revealed what they know about the current pricing plan for the Galaxy Z series. According to the rumor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 “will be maintained at the same level as its predecessor.” If this is the case, we can likely presume the Flip 5 will launch at $1,000 as the Flip 4 did.
Interestingly, Revegnus claims this won’t be the case for the Fold 5. Instead, he alleges the Fold 5 may see a slight reduction in price. However, the leaker doesn’t say just how much of a price reduction this would be.
When it launched, the Fold 4 came with a price tag of $1,800. Consequently, this is the same price point that Google is angling for its own foldable. Seeing as the Fold 5 is rumored to largely have the same hardware as the last generation — outside of the hinge — this may be Samsung’s attempt to undercut the Pixel Fold.
Samsung has not announced an official date for its Unpacked event. However, reports claim that the showcase will happen on July 26.