Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 get vague September 2023 security patch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR An update is rolling out for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

The changelog provides vague details on what’s been improved.

This is the first patch the phones have received since the One UI 5.1.1 update.

As Galaxy owners wait for the stable version of One UI 6, Samsung is releasing a new security update. The patch is arriving on the company’s last-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung is in the process of rolling out a new security patch for the month of September. As with any security update, the patch is meant to improve the security of the device. In this case, it’s for the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. However, the changelog Samsung provided is vague, to say the least. It simply says, “The security of your device has been improved.” So, it is unclear exactly what was improved with this update.

The September 2023 security update will come to the Z Fold 4 as version F936U1UES3DWH7. While the Z Flip 4 is in store to receive version F721U1UES3DWH7. Since this is a simple security update and the Korean tech giant didn’t go out of its way to specify what has changed, it’s likely this patch will be a fairly light one.

One UI 5.1.1 initially launched on August 14. The Z Fold 4 upgraded to One UI 5.1.1 on August 17, and the Z Flip 4 followed soon after six days later. Today’s security patch is the first update these phones have received since they got One UI 5.1.1.

Samsung is also working on rolling out its One UI 6 beta program. At the moment, the only devices that are eligible for the beta are the Galaxy S23, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A34. But it may not be long before the beta is opened up to more devices, including the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

