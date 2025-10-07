The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is $250 off for Prime Day, but the clock's ticking

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority Now Brief in Now Bar

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has brought a mouth-watering opportunity on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, and you have until Wednesday night to take advantage of it. It’s priced at $849.99, down from $1,099.99, offering a sweet 23% off the retail price. That makes it the lowest price we’ve tracked since launch. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for $849.99 (23% off)

This phone isn’t just about its cool design or that satisfying flip action. It features a 6.9-inch main display that’s perfect for anything from quick checks to intense gaming sessions. The 4.1-inch FlexWindow isn’t just for show, either, adding versatility with quick access to notifications and other handy tools.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung's best flip phone for 2025. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers some of Samsung's most impressive flip phone hardware ever, featuring a 4.1-inch edge-to-edge cover screen and a thickness of just 13.7mm when closed. It also has a larger 6.9-inch inner display, good general performance, and seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Prime Deal

Despite being the slimmest Flip yet, sporting a lightweight design at 188 g, this phone holds the largest battery in the Flip series at 4,300mAh. It’s got the longevity to last you, even through the busiest of days. And the performance delivered by the latest Exynos 2500 chip speaks for itself. Whether it’s CPU, GPU, or eye-candy AI enhancements, it’s all about speed and reliability.

The camera game has also stepped up, with a 50MP primary sensor and AI-driven image enhancements, ensuring your photos come out looking their best.

But time’s ticking! Don’t forget, these deals need a Prime subscription, so if you’re not signed up yet, you might want to try that 30-day free trial. It’s perfect for catching this deal and much more.

