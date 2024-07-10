Samsung has a special Galaxy Z Flip 6 that you can't buy

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has a special edition Galaxy Z Flip 6 that it won’t sell to regular customers.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition will only be offered to Paris 2024 Olympic athletes.

It features the Olympic and Paralympic logos in gold and comes with a Venezia leather case, along with a host of other goodies.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in several catchy colorways, including three Samsung-exclusive options that will only be available through the company’s website. However, there’s one more variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that’s more special than these so-called exclusive colors.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition is a custom-built variant that Samsung will offer to nearly 17,000 athletes who will compete at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It has the same overall finish as the Yellow variant, but it’s adorned with the Olympic rings and Paralympic Agitos logo in gold.

The model will come with an exclusive Venezia leather Flipsuit case designed by Parisian luxury menswear manufacturer Berluti, who has also designed the French national team’s official outfits for the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. Additionally, Samsung will offer an Orange eSIM with 100GB of 5G data with each Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition and two years of international warranty.

The device will also come with a few pre-installed apps to help athletes keep track of schedules, including official International Olympic Committee apps like Athlete 365, Olympic Shop, Paris 2024, Transport Accredd App, and IOC hotline. Other exclusive benefits include free beverages through vending machines located in the Olympic and Paralympic Village through Samsung Wallet and an unlimited complimentary public transport access card.

Samsung has no plans to offer the Olympic Edition Galaxy Z Flip 6, with or without the additional benefits, to regular customers. It may end up on the secondary market in the coming months. But you should start saving up if you plan to get one for yourself, as it will likely command a premium.

