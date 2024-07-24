Watch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 get put through the wringer in this durability test

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A YouTuber has conducted a durability test and teardown of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

It was found that the folding screen has around the same scratch resistance as the Flip 5.

Unlike previous hinges in the series, Samsung did not include a bristle-cleaning system in this one.

One question foldable phones can’t seem to shake is their durability. However, over the years, manufacturers have refined these devices to a point where those concerns have been greatly minimized. Still, it’s always nice to know what the limits are for these types of handsets. In a new durability test, we get to see just how much punishment the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 6 can take.

JerryRigEverything, a YouTuber well-known for his durability tests and teardowns, has set his eyes on Samsung’s latest flip-style foldable. In this new video, the man proceeds to do what he does best and begins putting the Flip 6 through its paces.

Right after taking the Flip 6 out of its box, he opens the phone and compares it to the Flip 5. What’s notable here is that the crease in the folding display on the Flip 6 has been greatly decreased. He also points out a few differences between the phones such as the extra earpiece slit and the boxier design of the Flip 6.

When the testing starts, we see that the inner screen succumbs to scratches at level two, with deeper grooves appearing at subsequent levels. This puts the folding display’s scratch resistance at about the same as last year’s model. As for the outer display, we don’t start seeing scratches until he reaches level six.

In addition to scratching, the YouTuber puts the Flip 6’s inner screen up to a flame, tests the dust resistance with dirt, and tries to bend the device backward to see if it would break. It appears the folding panel lasts 14 seconds before noticeable damage is caused by the flame. Meanwhile, thanks to the seals and tight construction of the hinge, the handset passes the dirt test with only a subtle scraping noise. When bent backward, the phone was able to lock up, preventing it from breaking.

Later on in the video, he begins tearing the phone down so we can see the insides. A couple of notable discoveries here are that Samsung included battery pull tabs for better repairability and recyclability and that the hinge is missing the bristle-cleaning system from previous generations.

Overall, the durability of the Flip 6 appears to be about the same as the Flip 5.

