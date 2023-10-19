Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could soon get a 'Retro Edition'

MSPoweruser

TL;DR A leak has revealed a new version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be headed our way.

The new Flip 5 is said to be a “Retro Edition” model.

The foldable would come with a blue back panel with a matte finish frame.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 already has a full spectrum of color options that range from Graphite to Yellow and more. But it looks like Samsung is ready to give its customers one more option to choose from in the form of a “Retro Edition.”

Samsung appears to be working on a new variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to a leak from MSPoweruser. The new variant aims to cater to the past while having a bit of a modern touch and would reportedly be called the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition.

There’s not really anything in particular on it you can point out as being retro, but it does offer a new colorway option. While there is already a blue model if you order directly from Samsung, this model has a darker shade of blue that extends to the hinge. That other blue model also has a dark frame with a matte finish, while the Retro Edition has a lighter frame with a matte finish.

Altogether, there are eight color options for the Z Flip 5, with one half being the standard colors and the other half being exclusive to the Samsung store. These colors include Mint, Lavender, Graphite, Cream, Gray, Yellow, Blue, and Green. The addition of a Retro Edition would bump that total up to nine options.

It’s unknown when Samsung will release this Retro Edition clamshell phone. We also don’t know if the model will include anything special that sets it apart from the existing models.

