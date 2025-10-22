Poll: Is Samsung's Galaxy XR too expensive or is it priced just right?

TL;DR The launch price of the Galaxy XR is $1,799.99, but adding the controllers and case brings it to around $2,300.

That’s still far less than the Apple Vision Pro’s $3,499 launch price, and Samsung’s throwing in freebies worth up to $1,000 for early adopters.

But is it fair, overpriced, or good value for a first-gen headset? Cast your vote below.

Last night’s Galaxy XR launch finally kicked off Samsung’s long-teased push into Android-powered extended reality. At $1,799.99, it’s not exactly an impulse buy, and what might be harder to swallow for some is that if you want both the controllers and the travel case, you’ll be looking at another $500 on top, bringing the full package to roughly $2,300. The question is, has Samsung got this pricing right?

While that’s a lot of money for most people, it’s hard for us to judge whether it’s overpriced, about right, or even good value. This is always the issue with the first generation of a new device category. The obvious comparison to make is with the Apple Vision Pro, which first launched more than 18 months ago and was priced at $3,499. That’s for the base storage model, with the cost rising to $3,899 for the highest storage capacity variant. On this measure alone, the Samsung headset could be described as a relative bargain.

Samsung’s also trying to take a little of the sting out of the retail price with an “Explorer Pack” worth up to $1,000 for anyone who buys the headset before the end of the year. The bundle includes 12 months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass, a discounted YouTube TV trial, NBA League Pass, and a handful of XR titles. It’s better than nothing, but you’d need particular interests to get the most out of it, and no doubt almost all buyers would prefer to forego this bundle if they could include the controllers and carry case in the $1,800 headset price instead.

The company clearly knows who it’s pitching this to — tech enthusiasts with both the means and motivation to spend big for first-generation hardware. Samsung’s also offering a $149 per month payment plan for 12 months, which might make the price a little easier to justify. The headset is lighter than the Apple Vision Pro, and there’s certainly a lot to be excited about with Android XR, but it’s still a niche gadget for a niche audience.

What do you think of the Galaxy XR price? 10 votes About right 20 % Seemed reasonable until I saw the accessory prices 10 % Still too high 60 % Actually cheaper than I expected 10 %

Opinions online seem to be pretty divided on the Galaxy XR price, and we have a more informed readership than most, so we want to hear your view. Do you think the price is fair? Were you initially happy until you saw the cost of the accessories? Maybe you think it’s still too high? Please drop a vote in our poll above, and feel free to jump into the comments section below to explain the reasons for your vote.

