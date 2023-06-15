2018's Galaxy Watch just received a surprise update

TL;DR Samsung has released a surprise update for 2018’s Galaxy Watch.

The update brings improvements to “sensor behavior.”

This is the first update for the Galaxy Watch since August 2022.

Samsung released its first Galaxy Watch way back in 2018, after years of using the Galaxy Gear naming scheme for its smartwatches. We’re expecting the Galaxy Watch 6 range to launch next month, but it turns out that the Korean brand still has something to offer first-gen Galaxy Watch owners.

Sammy Fans reports that the 2018 Galaxy Watch is now receiving a new update. The update bears firmware version number R810XXU1GWE2 and apparently weighs in at roughly 34MB.

Samsung’s website notes that the update offers improved “sensor behavior,” albeit without providing specific details on these improvements.

How long should smartwatches receive updates for? 165 votes A year 2 % 2 to 3 years 10 % 4 to 5 years 43 % More than 5 years 43 % I don't care about watch updates 1 %

In any event, this new update is reportedly rolling out to Switzerland and other European markets. It stands to reason that the update will come to other locales in the coming days.

Either way, we’re glad to see the first-generation Galaxy Watch still getting support after all this time. The watch last received an update in August 2022, bringing more reliable GPS functionality.

