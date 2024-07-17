Older Galaxy Watch models could get Ultra-exclusive watch faces with a future update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with two exclusive watch faces that have a unique feature.

Samsung does not offer these watch faces on the Galaxy Watch 7, and they’re not bundled in the One UI 6 Watch beta builds for older models either.

However, the Ultra-exclusive watch faces could make it to all compatible models with a future update.

Samsung’s new smartwatches may differ in terms of hardware, but the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 offer the same suite of health and fitness tracking features. These features will also make it to older Galaxy smartwatches with the Wear OS 5 update in the coming weeks, but the update won’t bring all the new watch faces that Samsung is offering with its latest smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with two exclusive watch faces: Ultra Analog and Simple Ultra. These watch faces have a unique feature that gives the watch hands, hour markers, and a few other UI elements a traditional watch-style photoluminescent glow in the dark. Samsung does not offer these watch faces on the Galaxy Watch 7, and it hasn’t bundled them in the One UI 6 Watch Beta builds for the older models either.

However, a recent post on the Samsung Community forums suggests that the company might release the Ultra-exclusive watch faces to older models with a future update. According to a moderator, the watch faces are currently exclusive to the Galaxy Watch Ultra “due to both hardware/software capabilities. New watch faces will eventually integrate into previous models in the future.”

Sadly, we don’t have a definite release timeline at the moment. But we hope Samsung doesn’t make users wait too long, as the Ultra-exclusive watch faces are inarguably some of the coolest we’ve seen so far.

