How to transform your Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra into a Casio G-Shock look-alike

TL;DR A custom watch face, bumper case, and new band are all that you need to transform your Watch Ultra into a retro masterpiece.

Smartwatches have not made things easy for fans of traditional wristwatches. While the allure of connected apps can be very tempting, there are so many trade-offs that come with smartwatches — and we’re not just talking about how they guzzle through battery capacity. Design also sees a big departure from “dumb” watches, and while there are plenty of different ways to build a smartwatch, they’re all pretty much instantly recognizable for what they are. What if you want the modern conveniences of a smartwatch, while retaining a classic, robust design? We’ve got just the DIY project for you to check out.

Over on Reddit’s Galaxy Watch sub, user fangpogi31 shares their creation: a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra all tricked out to do its very best impression of a Casio G-Shock model. You know the look — big rubber bumper, very ’90s design. And we have to admit, it really does come together pretty nicely here:

Maybe the star of the show is that exceptionally realistic-looking watch face, which appears to be doing a stunning job at simulating the appearance of an illuminated LCD screen. You can find this one on the Play Store from WatchBase: the ILLUMINATOR Digital Watch face, available now for $1.89.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Quick band swap • Dual-frequency GPS • Long battery life MSRP: $649.99 Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon

Second only to that would have to be the bumper case giving the Watch Ultra that extra G-Shock bulk, and this one you might already recognize as Spigen’s Rugged Armor. Finally, you’ll need to give your frankenwatch the right band. Here, there’s a bit more leeway, and it looks like fangpogi31 just went with another official Samsung strap — its Marine band, in what appears to be green. But if you feel like this doesn’t quite nail the G-Shock look for you, there’s no shortage of alternate bands to choose from.

Between the rubberized armor, that very well-executed retro LCD watch face, and any number of acceptable, sporty bands, you’ve got all the ingredients you need to dress up your new Galaxy Watch Ultra as a blast from the dumbwatch past.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments