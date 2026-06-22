Prime week steal: The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is now $275 off on Amazon

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is built for people who want a tough smartwatch without giving up high-end health and fitness tools. It also happens to be on sale at an amazing price right now, making this a good time to consider the Titanium Blue model.

This Prime week offer cuts the price to $374.99, down from the normal $649.99. That is a 42% discount relative to the RRP, and it beats the previous lowest price we have seen this year of $529.99. The watch also carries a 4.5-star review score.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE has a titanium case, Sapphire Glass, 10ATM and IP68 protection, and MIL-STD-810H durability. It is made for outdoor use, with support for running, hiking, and water activities. You also get LTE, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 2GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 590mAh battery.

Health tracking is a big part of the package. Samsung includes Galaxy AI features like Energy Score, advanced sleep coaching, sleep apnea detection, heart-rate tracking, stress tracking, and body metrics. Fitness features include Running Coach, personalized heart-rate zones, and route and GPS tracking.

One thing that helps this version stand out is the Titanium Blue finish with its blue Marine band, along with the expanded 64GB storage in the 2025 refresh. Hit the button above to catch the deal while it lasts.

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