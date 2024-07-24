It's time to check your new Galaxy Watch Ultra for this hardware issue

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A Galaxy Watch Ultra user has highlighted what could be a potential quality control issue on Samsung’s flagship smartwatch.

The hour markings on the bezels of the user’s smartwatch are not aligned with the hour markings on the watch faces, indicating a misaligned bezel.

It’s not clear if this issue is widespread at the moment. We’ve contacted Samsung for a comment on the matter.

Samsung’s quality control seems to have taken a turn for the worse on its latest product range. After recent reports of users facing issues with the ear tips on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, that led to the company suspending sales, we’ve now come across another potential issue that may affect some Galaxy Watch Ultra buyers.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra features hour markings on the bezel around the display. A Reddit user has revealed that these hour markings don’t align with the hour markings on the watch faces on their unit, indicating that either the display or the bezel may be misaligned due to production or quality control issues.

Our review unit has perfectly aligned markings, and several other buyers have chimed in on the thread confirming that the issue is not present on their Galaxy Watch Ultra. While this suggests that the problem is not as widespread as the quality control issues on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, it could still affect a significant number of buyers and may even go unnoticed in some cases.

We’ve contacted Samsung for a comment on the issue and have inquired about any potential solutions for affected buyers. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more information. In the meantime, check your Galaxy Watch Ultra for this alignment issue and let us know in the comments if it’s present on your unit.

Are you facing quality control issues on your Galaxy Watch Ultra? 45 votes Yes, my Galaxy Watch Ultra's bezel is misaligned 20 % Yes, but I have a different issue 4 % No, everything looks good 76 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments