Halloween is over, but Galaxy Watch owners are being haunted by phantom vibrations

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra owners are experiencing random vibrations with no notifications attached.

It appears there’s more than one cause for the phantom vibrations.

Turning off certain apps may fix the problem.

It’s common to feel a vibration from your smartwatch when you get a notification. However, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra owners are starting to feel vibrations even when a notification isn’t attached.

First spotted by 9to5Google, owners of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are reporting on Samsung’s official forum that they’re experiencing phantom vibrations. According to the reports, the device will vibrate, but the screen won’t turn on, nor will an alert be displayed. This seems to be a frequent occurrence for those impacted by the issue. It’s unknown how widespread the issue is, but multiple owners claim to be experiencing the same thing.

As for the cause of the problem, it seems the answer is a little murky. More than one app has been identified as the culprit for the phantom vibrations. Some have claimed turning off certain settings in Samsung’s Health Platform has done the trick. Others point to Google Maps being guilty, with the solution being turning off mirroring options. WhatsApp may also be playing a hand here, but deleting and reinstalling the app may not fix the issue.

We have reached out to Samsung for comment on the situation. If we here back from the tech giant, we’ll update this article with the new information.

