Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE is here

TL;DR Samsung announced it is launching the Galaxy Watch FE.

The smartwatch comes in only one size — 40mm.

You’ll be able to get the Bluetooth-only model for $199 and the LTE version for $249.

Leaks suggested that Samsung wouldn’t wait until its summer Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy Watch FE. It looks like those rumors were right on target as Samsung has officially unveiled the new smartwatch.

Today, Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch FE, revealing the specs, prices, colors, features, and availability. The FE is a 40mm smartwatch and is being positioned as an entry-level model, so expect the device to make a few compromises compared to the company’s flagship and premium offerings.

There will be Bluetooth-only and LTE models and they will feature a last-gen Exynos W920 chip. Along with that, you get 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, a 247mAh battery, a Super AMOLED 1.2-inch display, and an IP68 rating with 5ATM of water resistance. It will also run One UI 5 Watch out of the box.

As for connectivity, expect Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. And for sensors, you get an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and Samsung BioActive. Unfortunately, it looks like customers will miss out on the temperature other models gained last year.

The tech giant says that the Galaxy Watch FE is capable of tracking over 100 workouts and offers features like advanced running analysis and personalized heart rate zone. This device also offers a body composition feature to track and analyze comprehensive body and fitness data and sends you motivational messages during your fitness journey.

Samsung is making the Galaxy Watch FE available in three colors: Black, Pink Gold, Silver. The Bluetooth-only version will sell for $199 and be available is the US on June 24. Meanwhile, the LTE version costs $249 and will go on sale later this year.

